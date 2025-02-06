Farmers already moving into North Okanagan agricultural park

Photo: Facebook/RDNO Photo of BX Ranchlands in 2021

Farmers are already moving into the new agricultural park at the historic BX Ranchlands.

Less than six months since the Regional District of North Okanagan announced the 55.5-hectare property was opening as a community resource for agriculture, passive recreation and habitat conservation, licences are already being awarded.

Communications officer with the RDNO, Stacey Raftus, said one farmer will occupy most of the property for haying and land improvements over the next five years.

“We have also granted two small plot licenses, one for vegetable crops and one for a beekeeper,” said Raftus in an email.

“We also have a few applicants currently working through the land-matching process with hopes of farming this spring.”

The district is also planning to build a community garden within the park. The project is pending budget approval, but if successful residents will be able to apply for a plot in the garden as well, most likely this spring.

The park is at 4122 East Vernon Rd., updates and application instructions can be found online.