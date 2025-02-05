Some road and parking restrictions for Vernon Winter Carnival parade Saturday

Photo: File photo

The 64th Vernon Winter Carnival parade is set to take place Saturday, and that means there will be some temporary traffic disruptions.

To accommodate the parade, road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect starting at 8 a.m. and will continue throughout the day.

The new parade route will travel south along 27th Street between 48th and 30th Avenues. The parade staging areas and parade route will remain closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m.

East-west access will be maintained via 30th and 48th avenues.

Motorists are advised to slow down, follow directions of traffic control and use alternate routes during the closure to ensure the safety of drivers, pedestrians, spectators and parade participants.

Due to road closures, Vernon Regional Transit Routes 2 and 4 will be temporarily impacted. For current routes and schedules, visit BC Transit’s website.

For more information about the Vernon Winter Carnival and upcoming events, click here.