New location for the Vernon Innovation & Entrepreneur Workspace

Photo: Darren Handschuh

The VIEW is on the move.

Earlier this week, tenants at The VIEW (Vernon Innovation & Entrepreneur Workspace) in the city’s downtown core were told they were moving to a nearby location, and it will be managed by Community Futures North Okanagan.

CFNO opened The VIEW in 2020 to unite a growing community of innovators, creators and entrepreneurs — offering space to co-work and collaborate from a street-level location on 30th Avenue.

Accelerate Okanagan, which runs an innovation centre in Kelowna, was brought on board to manage the facility.

According to a press release, as a way to renew its commitment to fostering an activated tech community, CFNO saw an opportunity to take the lead again with The VIEW.

The organization also saw it could reduce costs while giving its users even more by moving to another downtown location designed to support emerging tech businesses: Strativity Workspace.

The management transition will take effect April 1 and the move will take place in early April, with the VIEW reopening at Strativity on April 11.

“With Community Futures driving engagement and events, and the Strativity space providing elevated amenities and connections, there are so many exciting possibilities for how we can uplift this inspiring community of tech entrepreneurs,” says Leigha Horsfield, executive director, CFNO.

Led by Sproing Solutions on the third floor just above VantageOne on 32 Street, Strativity offers a space for open co-working, private offices, ‘zoom’ booths, collaborative common areas, boardroom rentals and the chance to rent studios for photo, video and podcast production. The VIEW will now be fully accessible via elevator, available 24/7 to monthly desk tenants, and offer enhanced security.

"We’re thrilled to welcome The VIEW to Strativity Workspace to our downtown space,” says Heath Fletcher, of Sproing Solutions.

“In addition to the fresh energy and opportunities, we also look forward to having the CF North Okanagan team here sharing their passion for supporting local businesses. This new partnership reflects all our commitments to creating an innovative, collaborative environment where professionals can connect, grow and thrive. And the best part? The VIEW will actually have a view from the third floor."

The VIEW currently has 10 monthly tenants and dozens of guests who use drop-in spaces. The current community co-ordinator, Ashu Sharma, will stay in this role. Those interested in working at The VIEW can begin tours and participate in an open house later this spring.