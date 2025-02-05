Four fighters from Vernon's Unity MMA competed over the weekend

Photo: Unity MMA

It was a busy weekend for Unity MMA and Kickboxing fighters.

Head coach and owner of the Vernon club, Raja Kler, said Team Unity had four members in competition in Kelowna and Seattle.

Ethan Northcott stepped up on just 24 hours notice to take on Brazilian jiu jitsu ace Kyle Mclaughlin during VIP Fight Night in Kelowna Saturday.

Kler said he was “very impressed with the young man as he took it on short notice and won the fight” and had a “huge slam that shocked the crowd.”

Ryan Lebedoff won a Muay Thai kickboxing match to go 2-0 as an amateur.

Dominic 'Domatrix' Perry won his amateur debut against an experienced kickboxer, earning the win by TKO in round one at Combat Games in Seattle.

Okanagan Indian Band MMA fighter and Team Unity member Rylie 'Coyote' Marchand lost her professional debut fight at the Seattle event.

Kler said Marchand “had a dominant first round, but unfortunately was starting to feel the longer rounds and had to retire between round two and three.

Kler “was proud of her performance and knows that with some adjustments and more elbow grease she will have a bright future in MMA and one day could be in the UFC.”