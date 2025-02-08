Petition to save Sveca Caetani mural to be presented to Vernon city council Feb. 24

Photo: File photo

Hundreds of people want to save Sveva.

When word got out last year that the downtown Vernon Sveva Caetani mural would be lost to development, a petition was launched to save the building-sized piece of art.

As of Feb. 5, more than 1,500 people had signed the online petition.

And on Feb. 24, organizers will be presenting that petition to Vernon city council during their regular council meeting.

“The proposed removal of the Sveva Caetani mural raises concerns about our city’s lack of a public art policy, artist rights, and economic fairness,” said a press release from petition organizers. “Beyond a single artist, these issues impact our communities, local businesses, and our broader creative economy. Public art is not only nice to look at - it is a proven driver of economic revitalization, tourism, and community engagement.”

Members of the public are being invited to attend the city council meeting to show their support for the murals.

“Our murals have brought millions of dollars into our local economy over the years,” the press release said. “But, it could have been so much more. The original vision was for local businesses to also share in the economy of the murals through licensing and merchandising.”

Organizers said the currently lacks an arts and culture policy, and it does not appear that best practices have been used to maintain the murals. This has invoked the public’s concern regarding our community’s cultural assets.”

Organizers said establishing policies would be part of broader cultural asset management practices to benefit all residents.

“The murals brought our community together in their creation and they can bring us together in their restoration and expansion," said Dawn Tucker, community advocate. “It’s time our city implements an arts and culture policy with best practices and an Independent Public Art and Culture Advisory Committee to save our murals.”

One of the goals is to restore the murals and expand them in the manner and model they were originally designed.

“Our community deserves this economic driver. Especially the Sveva mural, whose namesake was locked away for so long deserves to not be locked away from the global draw that she is,” organizers said in the press release.

To sign the petition, click here.

Sveva came to Vernon in 1921 from Italy when she was just four years old and led a tragic life. When her father, who was Italian nobility, passed away in 1935, she became a virtual prisoner in her Vernon home until her mother's passing in 1960.

After her mother's death, Sveva went on to become a world-class artist.