Bus driver assault being investigated by Vernon Mounties

Photo: Castanet If you can identify the person in these photos, please contact Const. Mikolajewski of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file No. 2024-21392.

Vernon Mounties are investigating an assault that took place on a public bus late last year.

A bus passenger allegedly "rushed and assaulted" a bus driver while the vehicle was in motion at the intersection of 34th Street and 17th Avenue in Vernon at around 9 15 p.m. Dec. 27, 2024, RCMP said in a media release issued Wednesday.

Photo: Vernon RCMP If you can identify the person in these photos, please contact Const. Mikolajewski of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file No. 2024-21392.

"The driver managed to fend off the man and safely stop the bus," Const. Chris Terleski said.

"Once the bus was stopped, the suspect got off and left the area on foot."

Video surveillance on the bus captured the incident and police are releasing images of the suspect asking for the public’s help to identify him.

If you can identify the person in these photos, please contact Const. Mikolajewski of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file No. 2024-21392.