North Okanagan Mounties investigating unusual driving incident

Photo: Castanet North Okanagan Mounties are currently investigating a suspicious interaction they say resulted in a "projectile from a firearm."?

North Okanagan Mounties are currently investigating a suspicious interaction they say resulted in a "projectile from a firearm."

Police said in a media release that between 8:15 p.m. and 8:25 p.m., Monday, a silver SUV was travelling northbound on Highway 97A north of Greenhow Road, in Spallumcheen, when the driver noticed a dark coloured SUV following in the same direction.

"Shortly thereafter, the occupants of the silver SUV heard a loud bang and believed something had been thrown at their vehicle," Mounties said in a press release.

"When the driver of the silver SUV pulled over to the side of Highway 97A to inspect the damage, a dark coloured SUV pulled alongside and had a verbal interaction with the occupants of the silver SUV."

Police said that a second vehicle pulled in behind the silver SUV; however, did not have any interaction with either the silver SUV or the black SUV and quickly departed northbound on Highway 97A.

The dark coloured vehicle then left the scene without further incident.

"It wasn’t until the silver SUV reached its destination when the driver finally had to opportunity to inspect the damage," Cpl Tania Finn said in a press release.

"At that time, a single hole was noted in the rear driver’s side which police believe is the result of a projectile from a firearm."

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue to investigate this incident and are asking the occupants of the second vehicle, which pulled in behind the silver SUV, to contact police.

As well, police would be interested in any dash cam video from any vehicle travelling in either direction on Highway 97A near Greenhow Road between 8:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.. Feb. 3.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line at the Armstrong office at 250-546-3028 and quote file number 2025-548. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.