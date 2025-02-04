Unattended idle cars in cold snap could mean theft: Vernon RCMP

Photo: Chelsey Mutter
As the cold snap continues in the Okanagan, Mounties are warning residents to avoid leaving vehicles running and unattended.
In a post to Facebook, Vernon RCMP hinted the cold weather might make people want to warm up their cars.
“Leaving your vehicle running and unattended, even just for a minute, is an open invitation for thieves,” reads the Facebook post.
Mounties say they see an increase in vehicle thefts every winter due to the simple mistake of a vehicle left unattended.
People can protect their cars and belongings by turning off their engine and taking their keys with them.