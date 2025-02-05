Polson Park naturalization project nearing end of phase one construction, salmon expected

Ben Low-On

Salmon could appear in the Vernon creek as early as 2027 thanks to the Vernon Creek naturalization project.

Construction fencing along Polson Park has recently been taken down, showing the city what work has gone into phase one of the project.

Phase one included adding a bridge over the creek and the removal of old trees – one big change involved removing concrete walls that had been installed in the creek in the 1950s.

City of Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming told Castanet that the walls would cause the creek to overflow during wet periods.

“It prevented groundwater from coming off the East Hill to make it across and into the creek. The Park became wet and mushy in wet years and did significant damage to anything that was below ground,” said Cumming about the concrete slabs.

Phase one focused on increasing vegetation and bringing more animals back to the area – Cumming said the park is even expecting Sockeye Salmon from the ocean to make it to the creek by 2027.

“Those are the things for the community that will make it much better,” said Cumming.

Some fencing remains to protect vulnerable riparian areas, but pathways along the creek have now been reopened to the public.

Phase one is expected to be completed by spring 2025, the project was initially expected to be completed by November 2024.

The first phase cost $2.6 million and Cumming said that 50 per cent of funds came from the province, while the other half came from different revenues, not including property taxes.

Phase two is currently in its design phase with more details being released later this year. Originally the second phase was going to continue naturalization efforts along the creek, continuing south towards the existing maintenance vehicle crossing.

Phase two’s estimated cost is $5.16 million, funding will come from the Community Work Fund Gas Tax and Casino Fund. The city says funding sources could change pending grant applications.