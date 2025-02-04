Okanagan Indian Band chief Byron Louis still debating re-election run

Photo: File photo

The Okanagan Indian Band will elect a new Chief and council this spring – and the current chief is still debating running.

The band will hold a nomination meeting on Feb. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Head of the Lake Hall on the OKIB. The new council will be elected on March 31.

The current chief and council is coming to the end of its two year term.

Chief Byron Louis is finishing up his seventh term as Chief for the band. Louis told Castanet on Tuesday afternoon that he's unsure if he'll be running for re-election.

"I've got 34 years doing politics and that, and I think I've got some decisions to make," said Louis.

OKIB current councillors are Viola Brown, Valerie Chiba, Donna Good Water, Tim Isaac, Mary Jack, Allan Louis, Rachel Marchand, Raymond Marchand, Floyd Oppenheimer and Rochelle Saddleman.

The band will be electing 10 councillors and one chief on March 31.