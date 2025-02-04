Vernon Pride Society announces new dates for annual celebration

Photo: Vernon Pride Society

The Vernon Pride Society will be celebrating Pride Week early this year which will align it with international celebrations.

“You've been asking for it, and we've delivered. In celebration of Pride Month in Vernon, Pride Society is excited to announce that Vernon Pride Week will now be June 2-8th!” Reads a release from the society.

“Vernon Pride Week will now annually take place in June!”

In previous years, Vernon Pride was celebrated in August.

The society says there will be new events planned for Pride Week and the board is working to create a fun-filled and educational week for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and allies.

While there’s still months to wait for Pride Week, the society will be in the community sooner. Board members will be walking the Winter Carnival Parade this Saturday with their float decorated in the spirit of Queer 80s Music Icons.

More information about the Vernon Pride Society can be found on their website.