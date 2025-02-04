Vernon killer shows 'concerning' attitude

Photo: Facebook File photo

A former Vernon pharmacist convicted of manslaughter in the death of his ex-partner will remain on parole despite concerns over his attitude, according to a recent Parole Board of Canada decision.

Shaun Wiebe, now 47, was found guilty of manslaughter in 2023 in the death of his common law partner Heather Barker. He was sentenced to three years, five months and 12 days jail time, but was released on day-parole after serving one year behind bars.

Now, the parole board has granted Wiebe a further six months of day parole with overnight leave privileges at a Community Residential Facility in the greater Victoria area.

Barker died after in March 2018 after Wiebe accused her of taking narcotics from a safe, grabbed her by her hair and threw her to the ground, smashing her head repeatedly into the floor. She was taken to hospital, but died the next day after life support was disconnected.

Wiebe’s case management team described him as argumentative and pushy, and noted some sign out and location disclosure difficulties. According to documents, the parole board highlighted concerns over Wiebe’s attitude towards his supervision.

“It is concerning that you seem to continue to minimize your actions related to the offence; this despite the findings of the extent of her injuries post-mortem,” reads the documents.

“Concernedly, you have continued to impress as being above the treatment afforded to a parolee which may be a continuation of your general need to be in control; an issue frequently found in those that perpetrate intimate partner violence.”

The board noted Wiebe is attending counselling and found he used his first six-months of release as intended. According to documents, he’s completed a substance abuse treatment program, is showing emotional stability, and is engaged in his correction plan.

Wiebe is also working towards an eventual return to work. It appears Wiebe plans to have his pharmacist license reinstated, or complete retraining if that doesn’t happen.

While on parole he must follow certain conditions including sobriety, no contact with victims, reporting relationships and following a treatment plan.