North Okanagan man cited in contempt of court for continual expletives aimed at judge

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

For the second time in a matter of days, a North Okanagan man hurled profanity at a Vernon judge – he's now been cited for contempt of court.

After a profanity-ridden court appearance on Thursday, Khalen Mackenzie Bonneau was back in provincial court Monday continuing to direct expletives at the judge.

This time, Provincial court Judge Jeremy Guild presided and gave Bonneau multiple chances to get his language under control. The task proved too difficult and Bonneau was cited in contempt of court five times.

Bonneau called Guild a number of names including a homophobic slur, little boy, and a punk a** b****.

“You’re not a f****** genius, you’re not a professional at anything,” Bonneau said to Guild.

“There’s nothing hard about defending yourself in a court of law, I’ve done it quite a few times so get over yourself.”

At Monday’s appearance, his lawyer told the court that she was no-longer representing Bonneau citing a breakdown in their client-attorney relationship. Bonneau said he would represent himself going forward.

Similar to his Thursday court appearance, Bonneau said he wanted to get out of jail while Guild and the Crown tried to figure out a trial date.

“I need to get a hold of the Okanogan Indian Band, because it’s illegal for you to have me in here as I'm a Metis. I'm a status Indian.”

Bonneau faces charges of possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose, wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer, assault peace officer, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and two counts of breach of a release order.

Guild adjourned both the contempt citations, which will go before a separate judge, and the other charges to the Judicial Case Manager to schedule a date for Bonneau's next court appearance.