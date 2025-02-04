Residents pushing for change involving dangerous Vernon intersection

Ben Low-On

Nick Karys has been sounding the alarm for months that someone could get seriously injured or killed at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Silver Star Road – he's skeptical any changes will come from new attention to the area.

Karys says he and his neighbours have lodged over 64 complaints with the city of Vernon since July 2024 regarding the intersection.

A recent accident has called attention to the junction from Vernon city council, but he’s unsure if any change will come from it.

“I even warned them that something bad was gonna happen with the last incident, and that happened not only a week later after my initial report,” said Karys.

On Jan. 25 around 6:15 pm, Mounties responded to a pedestrian-involved collision at the intersection near Butcher Boys. A 71-year-old woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

North Okanagan RCMP say there have been 3 reported collisions at the crossing since January 2024.

“You almost run into people on that road there, as well as visibility being an issue when people are pulling out of the parking lot,” said Vernon city councillor, Teresa Durning during the most recent council meeting.

The city has conducted a traffic study and confirmed the consistent speeding.

In a statement, a city spokesperson said “the findings from the Transportation Plan and prioritization framework will help guide recommendations. These tools are also helping guide other safety improvement projects.”

There have also been talks of a roundabout and digital speed readers being installed throughout the area, but Karys is unsure if this will make a big enough difference.

“Vernon is getting busier and they've obviously changed the development of the area in the last few years. I feel that some form of traffic mitigation is necessary,” said Karys.

Plans have not yet been confirmed, but the city says construction on the roundabout at 39th Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road is expected to start this spring.

Part of Karys' concern has been people coming off Highway 6 and speeding through Pleasant Valley Road.