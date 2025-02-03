Vernon Winter Carnival cancels, rejigs some events

Photo: Festival Seekers File photo of snow sculpture

For the second year in a row, the Snow Sculpture Vernon Winter Carnival event has been cancelled.

VWC executive director Lisa Fenyedi said the event is being reimagined due to a lack of snow.

“Unfortunately, Mother Nature did not get the memo that it’s winter until this past weekend,” said Fenyedi in a press release.

“With the warmer than normal temperatures, and the lack of snow that has built up the snow base up at SilverStar Mountain Resort, and in our surrounding areas, we’ve had to make some adjustments to a few of our events this year.”

The lack of usable snow at SilverStar Mountain Resort to build the big snow blocks for the snow sculptors, means the event is once again shifting to Ice Carving.

Tyler Welfing, of CarvWel Creations, will be carving five ice blocks in the allowed 48 hours that the snow sculptors would normally receive to complete their creations. Tyler will be joined by Shea Larkin to complete the five sculptures together.

People’s choice voting will take place at SilverStar and a ceremony will still take place on Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. to announce the fan favourite.

Fenyedi says a number of events have been cancelled due to a combination of Mother Nature not cooperating and low ticket sales.

Cancelled events are Great Scott: Escaping the 80s at the Okanagan Science Centre, Moonwalk Mania Family Dance at the Schubert Centre, Carnival Kickball, and Snogolf.

“We understand that these cancellations and changes may be disappointing to some,” said Fenyedi.

“We hope that those who have been affected will join us at other events those days and continue to help us celebrate these wonderful events that bring our community together as we celebrate our 65th year of Vernon Winter Carnival.”

Tickets to events still going forward are available online.