Vernon tennis pro says goodbye to Davis Cup following year-long rally

Photo: Instagram/vasek.pospisi

A Vernon pro-tennis player has played his last Davis Cup.

Vernonite Vasek Pospisil took to Instagram on Monday morning to comment on his recent retirement announcement following his match the day prior.

“Not retiring from tennis just yet but yesterday was my last time playing for team Canada. Incredible [Davis Cup] memories over the years,” said Pospisil on Instagram.

“To my teammates: I love you guys. We’ve been through a lot together over the years. Brothers for life after bringing the [cup] home in 2022. Will miss being part of this team.”

According to the Davis Cup website, Pospisil appeared in 15 different Davis Cup matches between 2008 and 2025.

Team Canada ultimately lost 3-2 to Hungary at this weekend’s first round qualifiers.