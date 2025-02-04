Justice for Tatjana movement planning demonstration in Vernon this March

Photo: Jason Gaudreault

The Justice for Tatjana movement will be holding a peaceful demonstration outside the Vernon courthouse at the end of next month.

The movement was created after Tatjana Stefanski was found dead in rural Lumby on April 14 after being reported missing just a day earlier.

Her ex-husband, Vitali Stefanksi was arrested weeks later and charged with second-degree murder in relation to her death.

Stefanski recently elected to be tried in B.C. Supreme Court by judge and jury. He will next be in court on March 31 for a preliminary inquiry, after which a judge will determine whether there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

The Justice for Tatjana movement plans to hold a peaceful demonstration during the preliminary inquiry. The group says everyone is welcome to join the demonstration which begins at 9 a.m. March 31.

Organizers says any hate messages will not be welcome at the event. While the case triggers strong emotions, the goal is to represent Tatjana as the gentle, strong, kind and joyful person that she was.

The group says reasons for the demonstration are to keep visibility of the case, remember Tatjana and support her family, protest femicide, hold systems accountable, and show support “for the prosecution of the criminal responsible for Tatjana's death, to the fullest extent of the law.”

The demonstration dates may change if court dates change. Updates will be given on the Justice for Tatjana Facebook page.