Okanagan First Nation MMA fighter loses pro debut in Washington

Photo: Contributed

Vernon Mixed Martial Arts fighter Rylie “Coyote” Marchand lost her pro debut in Squamish, Washington.

A member of the Okanagan Indian Band, Marchand took on American Lorren “Lorrowdy” Dullum at the COGA 85 Co-Main Event.

Video from CombatgamesMMA on Instagram shows Dullum being given the win, but those results have yet to be updated on Tapology.

Last year, Marchand finished her amateur career by winning the Okanagan Fighting Championships bantamweight division.

Marchand trains out of Unity MMA and Kickboxing in Vernon.