North Valley Gymnastics Society offering variety of new programs

Photo: North Valley Gymnastics

North Valley Gymnastics Society (NVGS) is launching new training programs for their facility.

National-level coach Angel Gold will lead the new programs. She is NVGS’s new Director of Operations and Programs with 30 years of experience under her belt.

According to a press release, all classes include fall safety, spatial awareness drills, skill development and badge progression.

The new programs are centered around trampoline and tumbling skills as well as dryland training.

“The addition of trampoline and tumbling provides our community with more options to access recreational activities,” said NVGS President Sarah Northcott in a press release.

NVGS will be offering a pre-competitive program for athletes aged 5-8. The tryouts will be held at NVGS Feb. 9 from 2:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Inquires about programs and registration can be found by emailing [email protected]