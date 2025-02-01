East Hill resident spots big cat feasting in a chicken in the Vernon neighbourhood

Photo: Shelly Rhyno

Shelly Rhyno had a furry visitor at her East Hill home in Vernon Friday afternoon.

Rhyno spotted what she thought was a lynx that had grabbed a "chicken from two doors down and devoured it in our backyard. It spent about 30 minutes eating, then buried the chicken carcass and jumped the fence.”

Vernon wildlife expert Pete Wise suspects the critter was actually a bobcat, which is very similar to a lynx, but are more common in the area.

“Chances are it's a bobcat,” Wise said. “I've caught lots of bobcats on East Hill over the years.”

Wise pointed out that the cat eating a chicken was just doing cats do.

“If you have chickens, you've got to protect them. Make sure they are properly enclosed and penned up at night,” Wise said. “These guys are predators and they love chicken.”

Wise said it is not unusual to see the cats in the area “especially at this time of year. The cats are on the move. It's breeding season for them.”

On Jan. 16, a bobcat was caught on a surveillance camera in the Okanagan Landing area.

Anyone with concerns about a bobcat, or any wild animal, is urged to call the BC Conservation RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.