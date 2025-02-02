City of Vernon helped build homes for returning Second World War veterans

Photo: Vernon Museum

After World War II, thousands of Canadian veterans returned home to find a new challenge — starting over.

Many had left as single men and came back with families, only to face a nationwide housing shortage. The Veterans’ Land Act (VLA) aimed to ease this transition, offering government-backed loans to help veterans buy land and equipment.

In Vernon, this initiative took shape in the East Hill area, where a subdivision was developed specifically for war pensioners and their families.

In 1945, the City of Vernon reached an agreement with the VLA, donating land on what is now 15th Street (then Sherbourne Avenue) for the project. By August of that year, plans were announced for a minimum of 15 and a maximum of 20 homes. While the VLA took on surveying and legal costs, the land itself came at no charge.

Demand for these homes was high, with local groups like the Vernon Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion advocating for solutions to the housing crisis.

Delays plagued the project into 1946, largely due to uncertainty about costs for prospective homeowners. The Legion voiced concerns that veterans, expecting homes shortly after demobilization, were instead spending their service gratuities on inflated rent.

However, by July of that year, all 20 homes were allocated — first to veterans with overseas service, then to those who had served in Canada. The homes were well-received, though the septic tanks left something to be desired.

In 1948, the VLA expanded its efforts in Vernon, planning an additional 80 homes in the East Hill area. Over the next decade, these were gradually completed, with the final homes finished by 1958.

From a modern perspective, these homes might seem small, ranging from 800 to just under 1,000 square feet. However, they were designed for functionality, making the best use of space while keeping costs manageable. Many still stand today, though renovations over the years have adapted them to suit contemporary living.

Vernon’s 100 homes remains a quiet but important legacy of postwar Canada, a testament to a community’s commitment to supporting its veterans as they built new lives after the war.

Gwyn Evans is the Head of Archives with the Museum and Archives of Vernon.