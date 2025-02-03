Supports individualized: CLBC says after Vernon mom calls for change

Photo: Shauna Elliott Shauna Elliot, right, says her son Jace, left, is unable to receive proper support due to provincial policies

Following parental concerns over support for adults with disabilities, Community Living B.C. says, in general, cases are dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

When Shauna Elliot told Castanet her son, Jace, was unable to use a belting system in his adult education classes, Castanet reached out to the Ministry of Social Development to ask about policies.

The ministry connected Castanet to CLBC for more details on its policies.

"When someone is first deemed eligible for CLBC funded supports, they along with their families or loved ones, typically meet with a CLBC facilitator, to create an individualized plan for supports based on their disability related needs, but personalized to their interests, whether that be employment, community inclusion skill building, education or more,” said the CLBC in an email.

“CLBC funding is based on this individualized approach. CLBC does not provide services directly – it contracts services from qualified providers, once families and individuals have chosen the services that meet their needs.”

It’s not clear what’s causing the disconnect between the CLBC’s policies and Elliot’s lived experience.

CLBC says when looking at supports, the safety of all parties is considered and restraining methods are sometimes allowed.

“This policy is guided by a number of principles, including respect for individual rights, quality of life, and prioritization of the least intrusive interventions,” said the CLBC.

Elliot had previously told Castanet she felt policies lacked nuance, programs were underfunded and that everyone was “passing the buck.”

When asked generally about its policies, the CLBC says safety plans are developed by contracted qualified experts. CLBC also pointed Castanet to its website which has "plain language explanations" on policies.

The response comes as a growing number of people who say the province isn't giving proper supports to children with disabilities.

Recently, a representative for children and youth said the province is slow to respond to the growing needs of children with disabilities. That report follows the announcement of a B.C. Ombudsperson investigation into children with disabilities being left out of the school system.