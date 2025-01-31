District of Coldstream hosting open house to collect public input

Photo: Google Street View

The District of Coldstream wants to hear from you.

Coldstream is hosting an open house Feb. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. Council and staff want to hear from residents about the district’s Active Transportation Network Plan and the North Kalamalka Neighbourhood Area plan.

District staff and consultants will be available to present information about the Active Transportation Network plan and share some of the ideas council has received regarding the North Kalamalka Neighbourhood.

The public will have an opportunity to add, or share, their own thoughts and vision for the future. Transportation, beach access, dog beaches and parking are some of topics and ideas that have been brought forward, but there may be more and district officials want to hear from you.

The district’s FireSmart co-ordinator will also be on hand to provide information about the FireSmart Program and can share tips for FireSmarting your property.

Those not able to attend can provide written submissions by email at [email protected], or by mail: "Open House," 9901 Kalamalka Road, Coldstream, BC V1B 1L6, or dropped off at the same address.

The open house will be held at the Coldstream Community Hall, 9909 Kalamalka Rd.