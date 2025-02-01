Co-op Community Spaces program has $1 million to give away

Photo: Co-op

Co-ops across Western Canada are helping to create places for everyone through the Co-op Community Spaces program.

This year, $1 million is available to support capitol projects dedicated to recreation, environmental conservation and urban agriculture.

Eligible applicants can apply for funding for between $25,000 and $150,000. Co-op invites registered non-profit organizations, registered charities, or community service co-operatives to apply online between Feb. 1 and March 3, 2025.

“The Armstrong Regional Co-operative is proud to support organizations and projects that make a difference to our members and our community” said marketing & community relations manager Jason Keis. “We encourage all local community organizations working on eligible projects, who could benefit from capital funding, to apply.”

To learn more about Co-op Community Spaces or apply for funding, click here.