Mural on Enderby City Hall remains for now, thanks to public outcry

Photo: Runaway Moon Theatre

A long-time mural in Enderby is at risk of removal, but public outcry could mean the art work may be restored and saved.

The city's Public Art Select Committee had recommended replacing the “Not The Way I Heard It” mural on the side of Enderby City Hall.

The mural was designed under Francis Hatfield and painted by community artists in 2001 before being unveiled on Dec. 7, 2002. The mural commemorates a play of the same name which was a collaboration with Splatsin First Nation, and inspired the founding of Runaway Moon Theatre, the group that sounded the alarm to the public.

“The mural commemorates a community play that represented 21 different events in the history of Enderby and was a collaboration with Splatsin that was an act of reconciliation before it was a household term,” Cathy Stubington, artistic director of Runaway Moon, explained to council according to the meeting minutes.

Council agreed to do an assessment of the mural to determine if restoration is possible and what the cost to do so would be.

Artist input deciding factor?

It appears input from the late lead-artist could be part of what saves the mural.

“The Museum has a letter from the artist that describes in detail how each panel was prepared and painted, as well as how the mural was mounted to the wall of City Hall that may be useful for restoration,” reads the minutes.

Hatfield’s son-in-law and a builder, Keith Richards, spoke to council about the best way to restore the mural. According to the minutes from the Jan. 20 meeting, Richards has experience with this kind of restoration and believes it would be able to be restored.

In the end, the public input swayed council to reconsider, at least for now – council will wait for assessment results before making decisions on the future of the mural.

According to the Runaway Moon Theatre webpage, more than 35 emails/letters were sent to council to support the mural.