Vernon man wants to a better public transit system between Vernon and Kelowna

According to Fraser Young, support is growing for a better transit system between Vernon and Kelowna.

When Young started taking transit to commute from Vernon to downtown Kelowna for work, he found the current system makes it difficult for Vernon residents to get to work before 9 a.m.

Route 90 to UBCO starts service from the Vernon bus depot at 7 a.m. on weekdays. It runs hourly until noon and then runs at certain times until its last departure at 7 p.m.

Young noted that the early departures for Route 90 are always “plum full,” which can make it harder for people to get comfortable during the one-hour ride.

Young wants to see Route 90 merge with Route 97, which runs through Kelowna. The petition says merging of routes would allow residents to commute using a single bus directly from Greater Vernon starting at 5 a.m. with buses running every 15-20 minutes to downtown Kelowna or West Kelowna.

Young said he recently met with NDP Vernon-Lumby MLA Harwinder Sandhu for over an hour to discuss the proposal.

“MLA Sandhu agreed to champion this cause and since December she and her team have done exactly that by working with BC Transit and MOTT to look into this proposal further,” Young said in an update on the petition website.

“On Jan. 7 2025 she wrote to MOTT urging that they support and prioritize the expansion of route 97 to Vernon. MLA Sandhu will also read our petition in the Legislature when the next session begins.”

Sandhu confirmed to Castanet she met with Fraser and wrote the letter of support.

Fraser also said Premier David Eby “sent out mandate letters to his executive council. In the letter to incoming Minister of Transportation and Transit Mike Farnworth, the premier specifically mandated improved InterCity transit within the Okanagan.”

Fraser also said Lake Country council met for a strategy meeting and expansion of the bus Route 97 was supported within their Regional Transit Strategy. The meeting was recorded and posted on the Lake Country website.

Fraser has also been in touch with Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming on the matter.

“At the mayor’s request, I sent a formal letter requesting the city vote to support this proposal. I was informed Jan. 30 2025 by Mayor Cumming’s staff that Vernon council will be voting on Feb. 10 whether or not to provide a letter of support to request BC Transit and MOTT to expand route 97 right to Vernon,” Fraser said.

“While the outcome of that vote hangs in the balance - with MLA Sandhu, Premier Eby, and Lake Country all in support of improving our InterCity transit – I do expect that Vernon Council will do the same.”