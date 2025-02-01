Vernon historian has footage of Kelowna from 1961

Today's trip down memory lane stops in the Central Okanagan.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has converted grainy black and white footage from Kelowna in 1961 into a much sharper 4K format.

“4K reveals so much more detail than HD could ever do,” said Arseneault who is one of only a handful of people in Canada with a 4K set up.

The footage shows a sidewalk jamboree on Bernard Ave featuring kiddie rides, pony rides and sidewalk sales for local retailers.

“In 4K, we can now see more details in the background than previous, such as the Paramount movie theatre marquis featuring Disney’s 101 Dalmatians in technicolour, the Chez Louis and Niagara Loans neon signs, Gordons’ Supervalu, Acme Radio and more,” Arseneault said.

Also in the footage are old cars that, of course, were relatively new at the time.

“By 1961, the Kelowna floating bridge had been open for three years but it would still be another year before the completion of the Rogers Pass portion of the Trans-Canada Highway,” Arseneault said of the time period.

“With easier access from both the coast and Alberta, that little town that was Kelowna would be changed forever with increased tourism.”

Footage of a debris jam on what Arseneault suspects is Casorso Bridge captures workers clearing the debris before there was any damage to the bridge.

“The older homes are long gone, built up now with residential and commercial developments, but there are still a few farms and green spaces along Mission Creek,” Arseneault said.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].

- with files from Francois Arseneault