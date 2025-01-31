Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager addresses tariff concerns

Dan Proulx has some choice words for the American president.

With a crippling 25 per cent tariff on Canadian imports officially set to be imposed Saturday, the Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager made a Youtube video explaining the impact the tariff will have on both sides of the border.

Proulx explained that when a U.S. company imports Canadian goods, they will have to pay the government the 25 per cent tariff on those goods.

“They will have to pass that increased cost onto their customers, increasing inflation,” Proulx said. “When you use a term like economic war, you accept the fact that you are willing to impose a certain pain on your own people to achieve a certain outcome.”

Trump has also called for increase border security to stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigrants into the United States from Canada.

Canada has already agreed to spend more than $1 billion on increased border security.

“He has also suggested that the U.S. is subsidizing Canadian trade to the tune of $200 billion,” Proulx said, adding he is not sure “what he means by that.”

“Trump has also talked about Canada becoming the 51st state. And that makes me think 'Well, maybe Trump should adopt the Canadian currency because he is starting to sound a little loonie',” Proulx said.

Proulx said Canadian companies are getting caught up in “very real threat.”

The chamber spoke to a couple of large Vernon businesses that have significant revenue from exports to America. The businesses said the tariff would hit them hard financially.

Proulx also called out the Trudeau government for proroguing parliament.

“We urge Prime Minister Trudeau to reconvene Parliament as soon as possible to deal with this very urgent threat,” Proulx said. “Our local economy and the nation depend on it.”