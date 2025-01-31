Vernon group honours local Mounties for RCMP Appreciation Day

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Vernon RCMP with volunteer group and MP Mel Arnold for RCMP appreciation day

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were honoured for their work and dedication by a group of volunteers Friday morning.

More than a dozen Mounties and volunteers gathered at the Vernon detachment for the sixth annual RCMP Appreciation Day – one day early as the official date is Feb. 1.

Martin von Holst, a part of the group honouring Mounties, kicked the event off by thanking members of the force for their service.

“I remember as a kid growing up…I remember seeing an officer in surge, and it was like, ‘Gah, look at that.’ And I feel we've lost some of that, and we just want to make sure that you guys are honoured and given that respect,” said von Holst.

On behalf of the RCMP, operations officer Insp. Neil Kennedy, thanked the group for the honour.

He also said joyous events like this are something Mounties aren’t often a part of.

“We as police officers, day in day out, unfortunately, respond to the call of duty, and it's tragic, it's unfortunate, it's social, economical issues. Dealing with people in the times of their lives where they are, unfortunately, in the worst place,” said Kennedy.

“It brings us great pleasure and great joy when we get to interact with the community who are law-abiding, tax-paying, supportive individuals, because it reminds us that there is good amongst what we do, and it reminds us day in day out why we chose this profession.”

MP Mel Arnold and Vernon city councillor, and member of Arnold’s staff, Teresa Durning were also in attendance.

Arnold said he appreciated the work of Mounties, adding his brother-in-law served more than 25 years and he heard first hand how complicated daily enforcement was. He also acknowledged that the job has only become more complicated.

“My role is to establish laws as a member of parliament, I think you have the tougher job of enforcing those laws as they're put in place,” said Arnold.

“So we appreciate everything you do with the tools that we provide, and sometimes those tools aren't enough or the right ones. If there's anything we can do to make those tools better, please reach out.”