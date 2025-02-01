Vernon RCMP welcome new furry member of the force

Photo: Vernon RCMP

Vernon Mounties are welcoming two new transfers to the force – one of which may be the cutest member yet.

“We are thrilled to introduce the newest (and furriest) member of our team — Police Service Dog Norse," said Vernon RCMP in a Facebook post.

“At 4.5 years old, Norse is always ready to track down trouble alongside his handler, Const. Sivecki.”

The pair recently transferred from New Westminster PD through the Experienced Police Officer program.

Mounties say the duo bring years of experience and passion for serving the community.

“This duo now calls Vernon home and is eager to jump in and serve and protect the North Okanagan and surrounding areas,” reads the post to Facebook.