Two-vehicle collision in Vernon left lots of damage, but only minor injuries

Photo: Jessica Smith

A crash at Highway 6 and Kalamalka Lake Road Thursday afternoon looked worse than it actually was.

Vernon RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said at approximately 3:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision at the busy intersection near Polson Mall.

“When frontline officer arrived at the scene, they found the two involved vehicles with extensive damage and a traffic light standard that had been knocked to the ground,” Terleski said in an email.

“The investigation determined a GMC Traverse was making a left hand turn onto Kalamalka Lake Road from Highway 6 when it was struck on the passenger side by a pickup truck travelling east on the Highway through the intersection. After hitting the GMC, the pickup collided with, and knocked over, the traffic light.”

Despite heavy damage to the vehicles and debris strewn around the intersection, Terleski said there were only injuries to the occupants of the vehicles.

Traffic was impacted for several hours while crews made the necessary repairs to the damaged infrastructure.