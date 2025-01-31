On The Streets: How will U.S. tariffs impact the Okanagan

Ben Low-On

U.S. President Donald Trump says he intends to impose tariffs on Canadian goods starting Saturday.

On Wednesday, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce penned a letter to the federal government urging elected officials to take action against the proposed 25 per cent tariffs.

“Should this tariff be enacted, it would have a profound and negative effect on businesses on our community, ultimately harming the local economy and employment opportunities,” the letter reads.

Castanet hit the streets on Thursday afternoon to ask Vernonites what they make of the impending tariffs.

“We see a trickle-down effect in our economy and it isn’t good to start with. So I think there will be impacts, but just for the basic person,” said one business owner.

Most people seemed to believe the tariffs would hurt local businesses.

“I think it is going to affect everything in Canada,” said one woman. “This will affect all businesses even in the small towns and cities.”

“It will really affect the people and they will not be able to spend more money. And that will surely affect our business,” said one business on how the tariffs could affect them.

“Yes it will, because I think people will be losing jobs,” said one woman on how she believes the tariffs will affect the Okanagan.

If you have a comment on this topic, you can send an email to [email protected].