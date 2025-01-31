Accused enters profanity-littered not guilty pleas in Vernon court

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

A North Okanagan man expressed his displeasure over remaining in jail ahead of his to-be-scheduled trial by shouting expletives during court proceedings on Thursday.

Khalen Mackenzie Bonneau appeared in Vernon Provincial court to consult legal counsel and ended up entering pleas as well.

Bonneau faces charges of possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose, wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer, assault peace officer, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and two counts of breach of a release order.

In a hearing littered with profanity, Bonneau pleaded not guilty to all seven charges levied against him.

He also hurled several insults, seemingly directed at judge David Patterson — to one plea he entered "Take a guess, not guilty mother f****."

Patterson did not rebuff Bonneau’s insults and instead ignored them, continuing to accept his pleas.

Bonneau told the court he wanted to settle his matter and "get out," but a recent change in defence counsel made that impossible.

As Patterson and defence counsel confirmed Bonneau’s next court appearance, he could be heard mumbling, at times profanity and at times unintelligibly, in the background.

While Patterson simply ignored Bonneau’s insults, he did apologize to the people of the gallery for having to “listen to that language” after Bonneau was removed from court.

Bonneau will be back in court on Monday to confirm the dates of his trial. He remains in custody.