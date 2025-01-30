Accident on Highway 6 and Kal Lake Road in Vernon is snarling traffic

Photo: File photo

A motor vehicle accident is backing up traffic on Highway 6.

There were reports of an accident on Highway 6 near Kalamalka Lake Road in Vernon, just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

A witness tells Castanet traffic on Highway 6 is backed up to Polson Park. Traffic along Kal Lake Road is also backed up for several blocks.

First responders are on scene.

No details are available on the accident and Castanet has reached out to city communication department and the Vernon RCMP for information.