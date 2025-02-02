Vernon Community Arts Centre hosting clay festival during winter carnival

Photo: VCAC

Get ready for Clay Palooza.

The new event is celebrating the art of clay, local creativity and community spirit at the Vernon Community Arts Centre in Polson Park.

The clay festival takes place Feb. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Inspired by the Okanagan’s thriving ceramics scene, this interactive all-day event will feature live demonstrations, hands-on activities, and exciting pottery competitions, making it a must-visit for art lovers of all ages,” said the centre in a press release.

Participants can watch skilled ceramicists bring clay to life through hand-building, sculpting and wheel-throwing demonstrations, offering an up-close look at the creative process.

There is also going to be a wheel throwing challenge were potters to head-to-head in the fun competition.

Coinciding with Clay Palooza, the Formed & Fired members exhibition will run from Feb. 7 to March 4 in the VCAC’s Centre Gallery.

The exhibition will showcase a diverse range of ceramic works, from functional pottery to intricate sculptures. Visitors can also vote for the People’s Choice Award and enter a draw to win a $25 VCAC gift card.

“Clay Palooza is more than just a celebration of pottery — it’s an opportunity to bring our community together to experience the incredible creativity that makes Vernon’s clay scene so unique,” says Rodney Goodchild, VCAC Centre manager. “We’re excited to showcase the talent of local artists and offer an engaging experience for attendees.”