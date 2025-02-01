Greater Vernon artists open studios to public for First Friday Art Trail

Photo: Facebook

In less than a week, North Okanagan artists will be opening their doors for the First Friday Art Trail – a local push to showcase artists in the area.

As the name suggests, the art trail sees artists open their studios to the public on the first Friday of each month.

Christine Kashuba is one of the artists opening her studio on Feb. 7, and the person pushing the effort. She says the idea came to her in 2013 after she saw a similar event while in Texas for an artist residency.

“In Amarillo, [Texas], the first Friday of the month was known as an art day. Everybody knew it, everybody came out and supported it, and it was like a celebration of art and culture,” said Kashuba.

After her residency she wanted to bring something similar back to the Okanagan. Kashuba started the event by opening her own studio every Friday and over the past 12 years more and more artists have joined the event.

There’s about 10 artists who open their studios throughout the Greater Vernon area.

“It kind of gives people a chance to look at how we create, where our creative space is, what our creative work looks like, how we actually create the art,” explained Kashuba. “Some of the artists do demos of their work.”

It gives the public a chance to explore local art without any expectation to make a purchase, though people can buy artwork if they wish.

Studios are open throughout the North Okanagan with each artist holding varying open hours.

A map of the trail can be found online here.

The event was retitled the First Friday Art Trail to work in with Greater Vernon’s Trail Capital of B.C. title.

Kashuba said she’s love to see the event continue to grow throughout the Okanagan.