Former Lavington residents keep feeding those in need with help from the North Okanagan Valley Gleaners

Photo: Facebook

Former Lavington residents Eileen and Denis Nogue are continuing their work of feeding the less fortunate with the help of the North Okanagan Valley Gleaners.

The Nogues have been working in Guatemala for the past several years in impoverished mountain villages.

The Nogues often team up with other missionaries to share resources and recently they joined forces with Ontario missionaries Grant and Carol Lamb to provide a waffle breakfast for area residents.

“We had some pea protein left that we shared with them and they used it in their waffle Sunday,” a post on Eileen's Facebook page said.

“The waffles this morning had food from four different Gleaners of Canada.”

Ontario Gleaners contributed pecans, Leamington Gleaners contributed apples, Smithville Gleaners provided pears and the North Okanagan Valley Gleaners provided pea protein.

“If you have connections at any of the gleaners, please pass along our thank you for helping making a healthy, high-protein waffles every Sunday,” the Nogues posted.

The North Okanagan Valley Gleaners operate a processing plant in Lavington where they produce a dehydrated soup mix from donated vegetables that they ship to some of the poorest and war torn regions of the world.

In 2024, the Gleaners produced a record 15,681,928 servings, beating their previous record of 13.5 million servings produced in 2023.

Since the Gleaners began operations in 2007, they have produced a staggering 106,324,278 servings.

The Gleaners also ship several shipping containers a year full of medical supplies ranging from hospital beds to wheelchairs to linens.

The items are donated to the Gleaners as they are considered outdated by North American standards, but for hospitals with no resources, they are a godsend.