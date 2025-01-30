Lumby receives $150,000 for industrial area dike planning

Photo: File photo

Lumby will be getting $150,000 from the province for industrial area dike planning to keep back potential flood waters.

The project is one of several in the Okanagan to receive provincial monies.

Vernon-Lumby NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu says funding from the province will help communities “be more resilient to climate change” and be better prepare to withstand emergencies.

"Making our communities more climate resilient is a focus for our government, including these investments in our communities," said Sandhu. "Local leaders work hard on these plans, and I am always happy to work together to highlight their needs. It’s encouraging to see this support for emergency preparedness projects."

Other projects across the Okanagan include:

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District - Tiger Dam trailers for emergency flood response - $600,000

Osoyoos Indian Band- Hazard, risk, and vulnerability assessment- $50,000

Town of Oliver- Oliver Hazard, risk, and vulnerability assessment - $50,000

Town of Osoyoos- Hazard, risk, and vulnerability assessment, $49, 150

A press release from the BC NDP said 39 communities across the province are receiving approximately $19 million for 46 projects that will help reduce the impact of future climate disasters by addressing current vulnerabilities and by supporting informed planning and decision making.

“The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund supports local governments and First Nations to better prepare for disasters and reduce risks from natural hazards in a changing climate in several categories,” the NDP said.