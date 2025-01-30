25% tariffs would hit Vernon area hard: Chamber of Commerce

Photo: Contributed

With the threat of tariffs being levied on Canadian goods as soon as Saturday, a Vernon business advocacy group is warning that the impacts on the local economy would be profoundly negative.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is urging the federal government to restart parliament and address potential 25% U.S. tariffs.

In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, chamber president Kirndeep Nahal expressed deep concern over the tariffs saying two key local businesses stand to face severe repercussions.

“One large manufacturer, employing over 100 people, derives 75% of its revenue from exports to the United States. Similarly, another major local employer sells 40% of its products south of the border,” wrote Nahal.

“These companies are vital to our local economy, providing jobs and contributing to the overall prosperity of our region. The proposed tariffs threaten their operations, with potential ripple effects likely to be felt across their supply chains, employees and the broader community.”

The two businesses are not named.

Nahal, on behalf of the chamber, urges the feds to reconvene parliament as soon as possible to address the issue.

She writes that the prorogation of parliament until March 24 impedes the feds ability to respond to the tariffs and calls the delay unacceptable.

“At a time when businesses are already navigating economic uncertainty, the introduction of these tariffs would further strain their ability to remain competitive,” wrote Nahal.

“Swift action by the government is urgently needed to address this critical issue and to ensure that Canadian businesses are not unfairly disadvantaged.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has been threatening to impose tariffs on Canadians for weeks. Trump has recently hinted the tariffs could be imposed as early as Saturday.

-with files from The Canadian Press