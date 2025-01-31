Schubert Foundation files law suit for unpaid $121k loan to Schubert Centre

Photo: Castanet file photo

The Schubert Foundation is suing the Schubert Centre Society for an unpaid loan and interest dating back to 2015.

According to court documents, the Schubert Foundation lent the Schubert Centre $121,000 in April 2015.

The foundation alleges Schubert Centre agreed to repay the loan on demand and make annual interest payments at five per cent per annum with interest accumulating until a demand to repay the loan was made.

“Further to the loan and the agreement, [Schubert Centre] executed a promissory note dated April 16, 2015 (the“PromissoryNote”),” reads the court filing. “The [Schubert Foundation] pleads and relies upon the terms of the promissory note.”

Court documents show the centre was making payments up until 2021, when the centre asked to defer the upcoming payment. The foundation alleges it received no interest payment in either 2022 or 2024.

The foundation says it made a formal demand for the loan to be repaid plus outstanding interest on Nov. 28, 2024 – both of which have allegedly gone unpaid.

Citing loss and damages, the foundation is seeking the loan amount of $121,000, outstanding interest, costs and any other damages determined by the courts.

Both the foundation and the centre hold Vernon addresses. The foundation says it’s a charitable foundation which conducts an arm of its operation as the Knights of Columbus. The Schubert Centre describes itself as a social community centre run primarily by volunteers.

None of the allegations in the Schubert Foundation's claim have been proven in court.