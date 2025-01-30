Okanagan Indian Band MMA fighter Rylie Marchand first professional fight this week

Photo: Insatgram/valiente_fights Rylie Marchand mid fight during taking the Bantamweight title in summer 2024.

The Okanagan Indian Band’s Rylie “Coyote” Marchand will begin her professional MMA career this Saturday.

Marchand, 23, will be facing off against 33-year-old Lorren “Lorrowdy” Dullum on Feb. 1 in Suquamish, Washington.

Marchand trains out of Unity MMA and Kickboxing in Vernon.

Last summer, she closed out her amateur career by winning the Okanagan Fighting Championships bantamweight title.

According to Tapology.com Marchand is favoured to win. Anyone can make a prediction and so far 97 per cent of people think Marchand will take the title.

The fight takes place at the Suquamish Clearwater casino on Feb. 1. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the fight kicking off at 6 p.m., tickets and livestream pay per view can be purchased online.