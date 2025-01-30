North Okanagan man found with stash of guns, ammo facing up to five years in jail

Photo: Top: Daggerarms.com Bottom: Firearmsoutletcanada.com Firearms similar to the ones found in Canel's home, as described in court

A North Okanagan man found with a “small arsenal” of firearms at his Lumby home is facing up to five years behind bars.

Eric James Canel, 30, was in Vernon Provincial court on Wednesday for lawyers to make final submissions on sentencing in his weapons case.

Canel previously entered guilty pleas to charges of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm contrary to an order and possession of a firearm without licence or registration.

The charges were laid after police searched Canel’s Lumby residence on April 28, 2022.

Crown counsel Matthew Blow said the Canada Border Services Agency suspected that what Canel declared as furniture rails ordered from the United States were actually slide rails suitable for use on polymer frame handguns.

That, combined with investigators learning Canel previously imported packages with otherwise lawful firearms, was enough for CBSA agents to get a search warrant.

“[They found] a Glock-style semi-automatic handgun, which was found loaded with an over-capacity magazine and without any serial number at all, it was also found unlocked and stored in a backpack together with another over capacity magazine, neither locked nor secured,” said Blow in court.

"Mr. Canel was in possession of what can only be described as a small arsenal in his residence, including another eight firearms and something in excess of 2,500 rounds of ammunition."

Blow said Canel’s arsenal posed serious public risk and noted his previous firearm convictions when asking for a three to five year jail sentence.

Defence counsel Nicholas Jacob described Canel as a hobbyist, not a criminal, and sought a two year less-a-day conditional sentence order.

Canel will be back in court on Monday to fix a date for the judge's decision.

He is not in custody.