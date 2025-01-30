Vernon publishers release book of poems created by woman with cancer

Ben Low-On

Calgary author Melissa Anderson officially has her first book on shelves thanks to a Vernon publisher.

Anderson was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer in 2023. The book, Fire, Salt, Light, is a collection of her poems she has written over recent years.

“To have this diagnosis and already have that tool available, it's really helped me process in real-time everything that I'm going through,” said Anderson about the role poetry has played in her cancer journey.

When Birch Hill Studio Owner Sierra Harris discovered Anderson’s stories, she and her friend Karen Richard came together to help publish them.

“I just read her poems and thought, ‘I feel like women of a certain age would really appreciate reading her poems’. They touch you in a way,” said Harris about the different poems.

Richards has her own publishing software, speeding up the process of the book's creation. It took just over six weeks from the idea coming up to the books hitting the shelves.

“Her and Melissa were back and forth, emails, phones, texts, going back and forth getting all the logistics right,” said Harris.

Harris believes the book Fire, Salt, Light being published brought many positives into Anderson and her family's lives at a crucial time.

“I think it's been a real moment of levity and light in a really hard time for their family,” said Harris.

“I think a lot of times, people have a hard time processing certain emotions, negative emotions, and it's really on acceptance and just knowing that it's all okay,” said Anderson about what she wants to convey through each poem.

Fire, Salt, Light is available at Birch Hill Studios and on Amazon. All proceeds from the book will be given to Anderson and her family.