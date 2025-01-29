Hometown Histories speaker series returns to Vernon Museum Feb. 22

Photo: Vernon Museum

The popular Hometown Histories speaker series is returning to Vernon.

Put on by the Museum & Archives of Vernon (MAV) and the Vernon Branch of the Okanagan Historical Society (OHS) the inaugural event of the 2025 series will feature local historian and retired lawyer Dale Kermode, who will delve into the remarkable life of James Halbold Christie (1854-1942).



The talk, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. at the downtown museum, will highlight Christie’s adventures. Born in Scotland in 1852, Christie emigrated to Canada in 1871, embarking on a life of incredible breadth.

Despite his extraordinary accomplishments — training with the Canadian artillery, leading the Seattle Press Expedition of 1889, advocating for Indigenous rights and conversing with Hunkpapa Lakota Chief Sitting Bull — Christie’s story has largely flown under the radar.

This event aims to shed light on his life and ensure his story is not forgotten.

The inspiration for the presentation comes from the work of OHS historian Grace Worth, who chronicled Christie’s life in the OHS’s 31st annual report in 1967.

“Worth’s dedication and research preserved Christie’s story, and Kermode has expanded on her findings, uncovering new insights into this extraordinary figure,” said the museum in a press release.

“Dale Kermode brings a wealth of experience and passion to this event. With a career spanning 35 years as a lawyer, mediator, and arbitrator in Vancouver and Vernon, Kermode has been deeply involved in community governance and planning since his retirement in 2011. He is also the son of the late Doug Kermode, a well-known local photographer whose work left a lasting legacy in the region.”

Seating is limited and tickets are expected to go fast.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.

Proceeds from the event go towards supporting the museum and OHS.