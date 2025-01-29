Record-setting $51,000 raised for North Okanagan Neurological Association

Photo: NONA

The NONA Lights for Kids with the John Christmas Light Tour raised a record-setting $51,000.

The annual December event raises money for Vernon's North Okanagan Neurological Association (NONA) that works with children with a variety of challenges.

Services provided at NONA Child Development Centre include speech therapy, infant development, autism services and more. Every year, hundreds children and their families receive services from NONA.

The event included a tour of some of the best decorated homes in Vernon, Armstrong and Coldstream.

“We are all extremely happy and thankful for everyone who contributed in any way,” Christmas told Castanet in an email.

For more information on NONA, visit their website.