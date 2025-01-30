Okanagan Indian Band waiting for funding to continue clearing unexploded ordnance on their land

Photo: File photo

The Okanagan Indian Band is unsure if it will be able to continue clearing dangerous unexploded ordnance from its land.

Live-fire exercises by the Canadian military has left band land dotted with numerous unexploded ordnances (UXO). It is a painstaking, and dangerous, process to clear the land of the potentially deadly remnants of war.

But due to political strife in the nation, it is unclear when, or if, funding will be available to carry on the work in 2025.

“OKIB is continuing to negotiate with Canada towards a full and final settlement to the UXO litigation. Due to the status of the federal government, including the resignation of PM Trudeau and changes in Cabinet, the negotiation process has slowed over the past couple of months. This is not expected to change considerably until after the next federal election,” the band said on its website.

“No interim agreement to fund clearance for the 2025-2026 season has been reached yet. At this time, it is uncertain whether OKIB will be able to continue clearance for the 2025-2026 season,”

In 1973, two young boys were killed and a third seriously injured when a UXO they found in the hills near Vernon detonated.

UXOs have also been found in the Spallumcheen/Armstrong area.

According to the OKIB website, parts of Goose Lake and Madeline Lake ranges were used by the military until the band refused to let the training continue in 1990.

“In 2017, the OKIB started an action against Canada for clearance of UXO and for the loss of use of our land. Shortly after, we agreed to negotiate with Canada towards a full and final settlement. In the time since, we have entered several interim agreements with Canada to fund the assessment of Goose Lake and Madeline Lake Ranges and clearance of high priority areas,” the band said.

In 2024, the OKIB contracted with MRS Management Ltd. to conduct UXO clearance of the Cow Town Area.

More than 90% of the on-site clearance workforce were OKIB members. The crews successfully cleared 8.3 ha in and around Cow Town.

People are warned a UXO does not look like it did when it was first made. It will have been in the dirt or water for many years and it may be missing parts so it could look like a piece of old pipe, an old car muffler, a pop can, or just small pieces of corroded metal.

It is usually not lying neatly on the ground or underwater – it is often partially exposed or completely buried. Many people think UXOs are not dangerous because they have been there for many decades, but they can become more unstable and more dangerous over time.

Simply touching or moving it could cause it to explode. UXOs can also move or be exposed over time. Freeze-thaw cycles, flooding and storms can uncover buried ordnance or move it from place to place. Just because no one has seen UXO in an area for many decades does not mean it isn’t there now.