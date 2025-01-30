District of Coldstream staff provide funding options for projects

Photo: File photo

District of Coldstream staff has provided council with different options and funding models for neighbourhood-level improvements.

At their regular meeting Monday, city council received a report recommending council direct administration to bring back a report to a future Long Range Planning Committee on the process undertaken by other communities on neighbourhood improvements and examples of various funding methodologies.

“Infrastructure funding is always the most difficult challenge faced by local government. In small communities, property taxes are generally intended to capture operating and renewal funds, but municipalities are left without easy options for funding new or upgraded infrastructure without senior government funding,” the report says.

“In the case of neighbourhood-level upgrades, such as those likely to come out of discussions for the North Kalamalka neighbourhood, funding options narrow further.”

Staff provided a list of funding options with the pros and cons of each.

“A key strategy in funding neighbourhood-level improvements would be blending multiple funding sources. For example, a Local Area Service could be combined with grants or DCCs to complete a project that has both infrastructure and amenity aspects,” the report says.

“This approach may ultimately be what Coldstream proceeds with – upgrades along Westkal and enhancements to Pumphouse Beach could be funded by a combination of Roads DCCs, Parks DCCs and a Local Area Service, with unconditional Canada Building Funds grants acting as a backstop in the event of cost overruns. This would of course be contingent on residents supporting a Local Area Service.”

