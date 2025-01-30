District of Coldstream gathers public input on proposed budget, including 9.44% tax jump

Photo: File photo

The public has spoken when it comes to the 2025 District of Coldstream budget – which includes a 9.44 per cent property tax increase.

City council was required to undertake a public consultation process regarding the proposed financial plan before it is adopted, the district conducted that process from Nov. 26, 2024 to Jan. 21, 2025.

The district created a public consultation document/package that was available in print and on the district’s website.

As part of the process, two in-person public consultation opportunities were held at the district office Jan. 9 and Jan, 15, which were attended by 19 people.

According to a report to council that number “is a greater turnout than several of the previous years. Small turnouts like this are not statistically significant, and those who do attend tend to be more engaged or have issues that are of particular importance to them, so it is not possible to conclude that the feedback is representative of the broader community.”

Notable comments from those who attended the in-person consultation include "No issues, no problems. It is what it is."

The 9.44 per cent tax increase would be about a $165 per year increase per household, according to the district report one resident noted they would pay more than that "if it made a difference."

Other comments included concerns over continuous high tax increases, bottlenecked beach parking, user fees at the Community Hall, Pickleball courts, and Cricket Pitch, and fire response.

"The District should concern itself with water pressure for fire suppression, upgrade pump stations or reservoirs if needed, investigate and ensure there is adequate water supply, and invest in early wildfire detection," said one commenter.

Garbage collection and Kickwillie Loop Road were brought up more than once.

"Garbage collection should be offered through the municipality, it’s dangerous to take it up to the landfill yourself given the landfill exits onto the highway, there needs to be a crosswalk at the Kickwillie Loop Road intersection with the stop sign, there needs to be enforcement of the stop sign at Kickwillie Loop Road," one member of the public noted, according to the report.

"The community survey results should be better communicated; if people take the time to complete the survey they should be made aware and receive the results.Compost drop-off site is needed; this would help reduce bears and rats in residential areas and help with reduce waste reduction."

Council gave second and third readings to the bylaw which will be before council Feb. 10 to be considered for adoption.

To read the full budget, click here.