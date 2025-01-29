Coldstream wants to install wildfire early detection systems

The District of Coldstream is seeking to join other parts of the North Okanagan with the installation of wildfire-detecting technology.

Over the past couple of years, Vernon and Predator Ridge have installed artificial-intelligence-driven wildfire detection systems that will detect a fire in the forest soon after it starts.

The system involves cameras and scores of air sensors scattered among trees and other high points, collecting data that is fed into an AI system for analysis.

Its creator, Vancouver-based tech firm SenseNet, says it warns firefighters when it detects a pattern indicative of ignition and allows for a response within minutes instead of an hour or more when using traditional visual detection.

SenseNet says the sensors monitor the air for volatile organic compounds — or chemicals commonly found in the air — particulate matter, carbon monoxide, methane and nitrogen oxides along with thermal imaging, which can pick up smouldering fires not visible to the naked eye.

At their regular meeting Monday, Coldstream council agree to getting the technology in their part of the Valley.

The report to council said “the Province of B.C. spent $1.1 billion on fire management in 2023 and continues to spend millions on fire management annually, and understanding that detecting and responding to fires at their earliest stage saves lives, structures, forests, the environment and reduces the costly burden of wildfire control; (and whereas) early wildfire detection technology exists, is financially attainable and has been installed in some interface areas and successfully tested and used to detect fires.”

Council resolved “that the Province of B.C. undertake installation of early wildfire detection technology in wildland urban interface areas with a priority for installation in wildland interface areas bordering local government residential neighbourhoods.”