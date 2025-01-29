Enderby man charged as pilot in mysterious 2023 helicopter crash near Mabel Lake

Chelsey Mutter

An Enderby man has been charged in the mysterious Shuswap River helicopter crash from summer 2023.

Vincent Matthew Porteous, 38, faces five charges stemming from the Aug. 12, 2023 crash where a helicopter went down at night in the Shuswap River near Mabel lake, near Hupel B.C.

Porteous faces counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm, knowingly make a false representation contrary to the Aeronautics Act, and committing an offence of prohibitions contrary to the aeronautics act.

The helicopter crash has been shrouded in mystery since it occurred – with rumours of who the pilot was and unconfirmed reports of erratic flying leading up to the crash.

At the time, RCMP said the pilot fled the scene and was unaccounted for, while three others were injured and brought to hospital. BCEHS reported four brought to hospital.

The crash was reportedly non-fatal to humans, but one therapy dog named Chalupa lost its life.

According to court documents, Porteous appeared in court on Jan. 27 for a bail hearing.

It’s not clear if Porteous has spent any time behind bars, but he is out on bail with no contact conditions for people involved in the crash, there is no listed condition preventing him from operating a helicopter.

Porteous could be forced to pay $5,000 if he breaches those conditions.

He will be back in court on March 4.

In 2016, an arrest warrant was issued for Porteous on unrelated vehicle theft charges. At the time, RCMP described Porteous as violent and dangerous, and warned the public not to approach him.

The charges against Porteous have not been proven in court.